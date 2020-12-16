Drunken woman basher avoids jail despite brutal beat-down

A SOUTH Burnett woman screamed for help as her sister's ex partner beat her to the ground, shook her and dragged her by the hair, a court heard.

Appearing before Murgon Magistrates Court, a 21-year-old defendant, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage, following a booze-fuelled attack in June, 2020.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said after becoming intoxicated, the defendant began swearing at his girlfriend, causing her sister to jump to her defence. This infuriated the defendant, who "flew into a rage".

The defendant approached the aggrieved, verbally abused her and threatened to assault her, before hitting her in the face and the shoulder.

"He then stopped hitting her and grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground," Sgt Stevens said.

"The victim said the defendant then dragged her by the hair towards the kitchen bench. He started to yell at her while she was on the ground."

He went outside and the victim followed, telling the defendant he "should not be here" and he should not have hit her.

Sgt Stevens said the defendant told her "I don't give a f-ck, I'd punch you again", before attacking her a second time, punching her in the face three times and forcing her to the ground. He proceeded to drag her four to five metres across the floor by her hair, the court heard.

He then picked her up and dropped her onto the ground.

"She got up and he began to shake her roughly. The victim said he punched her with closed fists a number of times," Sgt Stevens said.

"She said at this stage she was terrified and screamed out for help. Other persons heard this and came to her assistance."

As a result of the attack, the victim received swelling and bruising to her face and arms.

The court heard the victim then went back into the house and the defendant punched and broke a window.

The defendant was represented by Mark Oliver from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service, who said his client had been drinking heavily prior to the attack and is extremely remorseful for his actions.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said if not for the defendants "extreme youth", he would have been spending time behind bars.

"You have no respect for human beings. No respect for women. And no respect for yourself," he said.

Magistrate Sinclair released the defendant onto an 18 month period of probation. No convictions were recorded.

"This is a chance for you to make sure this doesn't affect you for the rest of your life. Make the most of it."

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.