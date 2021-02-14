Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Nothern Territory police say the woman’s actions are disappointing. Photo: Che Chorley.
Nothern Territory police say the woman’s actions are disappointing. Photo: Che Chorley.
News

Woman breaks quarantine to get take-out

by Melissa Iaria
14th Feb 2021 1:38 PM

A woman who travelled to the Northern Territory from Victoria has been fined over $5000 for breaking self-quarantine to get take-away.

The 20-year-old woman arrived in the Northern Territory from Victoria on February 11 and was required to self-isolate following the declaration of Melbourne as a COVID-19 hotspot.

However, when police and public health officers checked on the woman on Saturday, she was not at home.

She later arrived at her home in a friend's vehicle, admitting she had travelled to get take-away.

"Her lack of consideration for the community's well being is disappointing," Acting Commander Scott Pollock said.

"At any moment things can change for us in the Northern Territory. People shouldn't become complacent."

The infringement penalty for failing to abide by the chief health officer's directions is $5,056 for an individual and $25,280 for a business.

Originally published as Woman breaks quarantine to get take-out

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus crime editors picks quarantine breach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WINNER REVEALED: Gympie’s best PT ‘humbled’ by support

        Premium Content WINNER REVEALED: Gympie’s best PT ‘humbled’ by support

        News It was a competitive race, as these things usually are, but one Gympie personal trainer has risen above the rest to be crowned the region’s best.

        PICS: Is this the most spectacular house for sale in Gympie?

        Premium Content PICS: Is this the most spectacular house for sale in Gympie?

        News The majestic mountain hideaway sits on 34 acres just 15 minutes away from the...

        Young whale shark found washed up on beach

        Premium Content Young whale shark found washed up on beach

        Environment It is the same animal that was freed from rocks at a Noosa beach.

        Gympie 29yo found guilty of raping little sister 11 times

        Premium Content Gympie 29yo found guilty of raping little sister 11 times

        News After a three-day trial in Gympie District Court, the jury have returned a guilty...