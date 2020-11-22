Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman blasts border ruling as ‘last visit’ cut short

by Nathan Edwards
22nd Nov 2020 9:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Queensland woman in hotel quarantine has blasted the state government over "senseless" border closures, after she was forced to cut an emergency family trip to South Australia short.

Gold Coast local Annie Fuller said she believed the borders to South Australia should be reopened after it was revealed a lie had led to serious concerns about the potential for the virus to spread through the Adelaide community.

As South Australia began to relax some of its tough restrictions and the Northern Territory announced it would reopen it borders to the state, Ms Fuller said she was still forced to spend another 12 days in hotel quarantine, at a cost of $2800.

Annie Fuller is now in quarantine on the Gold Coast after returning from South Australia.
Annie Fuller is now in quarantine on the Gold Coast after returning from South Australia.

Ms Fuller arrived in Adelaide last Sunday, making the costly trip to see her sick mother.

Heartbreakingly, Ms Fuller said she had thought it could be the last time she would ever see her.

"I landed last Sunday afternoon, then I woke up the next day to see the new cases in the state," she said.

"By lunchtime, all the state's borders were closed again, and we were given no time to prepare to get home safely."

Unable to get a flight home in time to beat the Tuesday quarantine lockout, Ms Fuller said she couldn't trust "the sporadic government border decisions" and had to risk heading straight home.

"I was thinking of staying south in NSW for the two weeks, but Annastacia has been so inconsistent with her border decisions, who knows if she'd close them again," she said.

"I wanted to try and explain my situation, I've emailed and called both offices (premier and health minister) three times this week - and nothing.

"And now seeing the NT and Victoria ease their own borders to South Australia, why can't Queensland do the same?

"I'm taking up quarantine space that could be going to other Queenslanders, even overseas travellers, who need it more."

A Queensland Government spokesman said: "Queensland's border policies are a result of the Chief Health Officer's advice. Those actions continue to keep Queenslanders safe."

border closure coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GYMPIE WEATHER: More scorchers, possible storms on the way

        Premium Content GYMPIE WEATHER: More scorchers, possible storms on the way

        News Another mini-heatwave set to sweep the region on Monday.

        Police warn Cooloola schoolies: ‘Don’t become a tragedy’

        Premium Content Police warn Cooloola schoolies: ‘Don’t become a tragedy’

        News Land and water patrols from Inskip Point to Rainbow Beach right down to Teewah...

        MEGA GALLERY: 165 stunning photos from Gympie‘s 2020 formals

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: 165 stunning photos from Gympie‘s 2020 formals

        News Take a look at every single beautiful photo capturing the moments Gympie region...

        Man in hospital after car slams into tree at Cedar Pocket

        Premium Content Man in hospital after car slams into tree at Cedar Pocket

        News The crash occurred on McNeil Rd and East Deep Creek Rd just after 9pm.