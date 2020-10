A Gympie woman was bitten by a snake this afternoon. FILE PHOTO

A Gympie woman was bitten by a snake this afternoon. FILE PHOTO

A GYMPIE woman has ended the week in hospital after being bitten on the arm by a snake in the city.

Paramedics were called to the private address about 3.18pm.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS