Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Plastic shopping bag being packed with groceries. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Plastic shopping bag being packed with groceries. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily Brett Wortman
Crime

Woman banned from grocery store after bag check gone wrong

Shayla Bulloch
by
10th Apr 2019 2:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN was banned from a grocery store after verbally abusing an employee and called her a "b---" after they asked to check her bags as she left the store.

The Caloundra Magistrates Court heard how Shirley Laurina Brown unleashed a tirade of abuse on a worker at Woolworths Currimundi after she asked to check the sealed shopping bags in her trolley.

Prosecutor Sergeant Stephen Potter said Brown caused the disturbance after she opened all but one sealed shopping bag, and was asked again to open all the bags.

Sgt Potter said Brown called the staff member a "b----" and said "be careful people don't throw knives at you".

Duty lawyer Michael Robinson said the behaviour was out of character for the 54-year-old who felt she had been "discriminated" due to some "zealous" over-checking of bags.

Mr Robinson said Brown made the remarks because she was upset and her adrenaline was running.

After consequently being banned from the Currimundi store, Mr Robinson said it was punishment enough she had to travel to Kawana by bus to do her shopping.

Brown was given a nine-month good behaviour bond.

No conviction was recorded.

More Stories

caloundra magistrates caloundra magistrates court sunshine coast courts sunshine coast police woolworths
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Gympie couple robbed and their house trashed

    premium_icon Gympie couple robbed and their house trashed

    News The home owners were in the middle of renovations

    • 10th Apr 2019 2:48 PM
    Thieves strike at Lower Wonga, Kybong and 5 Gympie addresses

    premium_icon Thieves strike at Lower Wonga, Kybong and 5 Gympie addresses

    News 5 of the thefts were in Gympie, 2 in Lower Wonga, one at Kybong

    • 10th Apr 2019 2:40 PM
    NAPLAN's biggest Gympie region improvers revealed

    premium_icon NAPLAN's biggest Gympie region improvers revealed

    News Latest NAPLAN results reveal Central is one of the big improvers

    Tributes flow for 'rural champion' killed in plane crash

    premium_icon Tributes flow for 'rural champion' killed in plane crash

    Breaking His gyrocopter crashed while mustering cattle near the Warrego Hwy.