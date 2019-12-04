Woman bailed on domestic stabbing charge

A woman accused of stabbing her partner in a domestic dispute at Two Mile has been remanded on bail in Gympie Magistrates Court,

A GYMPIE Region woman accused of stabbing and slashing her partner in a domestic dispute on Monday night, was granted bail when she appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this morning.

The woman, Cindy Chiquita Gram, 53, of Curra, allegedly used a boning knife to inflict chest wounds on a man at his Two Mile home, during a domestic confrontation.

The incident is alleged to have occurred about 7.30pm at a block of units at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Wadell Rd.

Ms Gram initially appeared in the court on Tuesday to face the charge.

She appeared in custody and said from the courtroom dock that she wanted to apply for bail.

“I’ve got a dog and a cat and a house to look after,” she said.

“I’m not a flight risk. I’m definitely not coming back to Wadell Rd and I need to get legal advice,” she told the court on Tuesday.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan remanded her in custody overnight to allow her to obtain legal advice before continuing hter bail application today.

He adjourned the matter to February 26 and granted bail on residential and no-contact conditions.

The conditions including that she continue to stay at a known Curra address and not come within 100m of Wadell Rd.

She is also forbidden by the bail order from contacting or having anyone else contact four people, including her former partner and three witnesses.

Police opposed bail and said Ms Gram used a boning knife to wound (a person who) was then her partner.”

Ms Gram had also continued to behave aggressively towards police witnesses, the court was told on Tuesday.

Ms Gram did not enter a plea to a charge of unlawful wounding, aggravated by an alleged domestic violence link.

Police have said a man was treated by ambulance officers and transported to Gympie Hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.