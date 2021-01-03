Woman attacked walking to her car

UPDATE, 12.20PM: Police have revealed the details of a horror crime spree on Townsville streets this morning which include the attempted carjacking of a 31-year old woman.

The spree started at 8.10am this morning when thieves crashed one of two allegedly stolen cars, a white VW Amarok, on Alfred St and Elizabeth St, Aitkenvale.

The car was left dumped on the road with the two occupants fleeing with two others in a Grey Mitsubishi Pajero, which was travelling in convoy with them.

It had been stolen overnight on Friday from the home of a Townsville police officer.

The Mitsubishi SUV was then driven to Cook St in North Ward, where the four occupants approached a 31-year old female who was walking to her car.

The four males attempted to steal her bag and car keys during an alleged assault of the woman.

The woman was able to unlock her car and get inside before thieves tried to also get in. She did not sustain any serious injuries during the altercation.

The four males eventually left the scene after banging on her doors in the Pajero, and have since been seen driving dangerously.

Motorists told The Bulletin how they took evasive action to dodge the car around 9am, which was travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Motorists reported the car was being "pursued slowly" by several police vehicles.

Detectives are investigating the incident, and residents are reminded to remain vigilant.

UPDATE, 11:25AM: A couple has recalled how they had to take evasive action to avoid an erratically driven vehicle travelling down the wrong side of the road this morning, believed to be linked with a carjacking attempt in North Ward.

Nadene said she was travelling with her husband when a silver Mitsubishi Pajero, being "slowly pursued" by seven police cars, came at them on the wrong side of Bundock St around 9am.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the same SUV may be connected to an incident which resulted in an attempted carjacking on Cook Street, North Ward around 8.30am this morning.

Nadene said they weren't sure whether the oncoming vehicle was aiming to hit them or get past them.

"We weren't sure what to do, he was flying towards us," she said.

"My husband went towards the inside lane, the car also chose that lane, (so) my husband then braked hard and went to the outside lane and parked off the road to give him the entire two lanes.

"If they had hit us we would not be here … it all happened in seconds."

UPDATE, 10:25AM: A police spokeswoman has confirmed police are still searching for one vehicle following this morning's attempted carjacking at North Ward.

The matter is still ongoing, and residents have been advised to remain vigilant.

No charges have been made following this morning's incident.

It's believed Queensland Ambulance were not required to attend the incident.

EARLIER: POLICE are searching for multiple vehicles following an attempted carjacking in North Ward this morning.

Police responded to reports of an assault on Cook Street around 8.30am, where it is believed thieves tried to take a white Toyota SUV.

It's believed one of the cars police are looking for is a silver Mitsubishi SUV.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses at the scene.

