FIRE ARREST: A woman will face Lismore bail court on Saturday February 23 for allegedly starting a grass fire at Bonalbo.
FIRE ARREST: A woman will face Lismore bail court on Saturday February 23 for allegedly starting a grass fire at Bonalbo. Marc Stapelberg
Woman accused of lighting fire faces court

Alison Paterson
23rd Feb 2019 8:58 AM | Updated: 25th Feb 2019 9:31 AM
UPDATE 10.30am: A WOMAN accused of lighting a fire and assaulting police will face Lismore Court this morning.

 

UPDATE Sunday 11AM: AFTER facing Lismore Bail Court on Saturday morning a woman has been refused bail after being charged with starting a grass fire.

The woman resisted arrest yesterday after police were called to a property on Clarence Valley Way at Bonalbo.

Police will allege she was burning rubbish at her property.

She will appear in person at Lismore Local Court on Monday February 25.

 

Original story: A WOMAN is facing Lismore Bail Court this morning after being charged with lighting a fire.

Richmond Police District officers will allege that on Friday afternoon they were called to Clarence Way Bonalbo in relation to a large grass fire.

The fire was spreading over a number of properties and was moving towards a house.

Rural Fire Service crews from Bonalbo and Mallanganee attended and put the fire out after it had damaged about 300 meters of fencing and grassland on a nearby property.

Police then placed a 49-year-old Bonalbo woman under arrest for lighting the fire.

When advised she was under arrest she assaulted a Senior Constable, then resisted arrest.

The 49-year-old was conveyed to Casino Police Station where she was charged with a number of fire, bail and assault offences.

She has been bail refused and will appear in Lismore Bail Court today.

