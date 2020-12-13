Menu
Woman and toddler hurt in Glenwood highway crash

Frances Klein
13th Dec 2020 10:20 AM
A WOMAN in her 20s and a toddler were taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway last night north of Gympie.

Both patients were in a stable condition when paramedics transported the pair to Gympie Hospital after the 10pm crash near Bolderrow Rd, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

HOW MUCH RAIN GYMPIE WILL GET: Full story here

Paramedics were called to a second single-vehicle crash in the region’s north west this morning on the Burnett Highway north of Goomeri.

A man in his 50s suffered lacerations to his head and chest injuries.

He was taken to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition about 9am.

Traffic banked up in the north bound lane of the Bruce Highway on Sunday morning after a car and truck crash near Bells Bridge, north of Gympie. Photo: Frances Klein
Traffic banked up in the north bound lane of the Bruce Highway on Sunday morning after a car and truck crash near Bells Bridge, north of Gympie. Photo: Frances Klein

A third crash this morning involving a truck and vehicle on the Bruce Highway caused huge traffic delays to both lanes of the Bruce Highway north of Gympie.

Paramedics assessed two people at the scene but neither required transport to hospital, a QAS spokeswoman said.

Another traffic incident 200m north of Bells Bridge added to major traffic delays in both directions.

