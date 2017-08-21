Woman almost speared as car ploughs through yards

Five people were lucky to escape harm after their car crashed through two fences and was speared by a star picket.

Photos View Photo Gallery

A GYMPIE family has had a lucky escape after a star picket speared through the windscreen of their people mover, narrowly missing a passenger's head as the car crashed through a fence and two front yards.

Five people were travelling through Gympie on their way to Woolooga in the silver Toyota Tarago when it swerved off the Bruce Hwy near Wickham St about 3pm.

The car slammed through one fence, missing a house by less than 50cm, and then through another fence before coming to rest against (miraculously intact) pot plants sitting beside a second house.

The star picket was driven through the front windscreen, clipping the passenger seat, and stopping centimetres from the head of a woman.

The driver, believed to be in her 60s, said she did not remember anything about the accident after the car went through the first fence.

All five passengers were taken to Gympie Hospital for observation, with two reportedly suffering minor injuries.

"It's a good ending to a serious issue,” Gympie chief ambulance officer Wayne Sachs said at the scene.