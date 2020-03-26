Menu
Woman almost runs over pedestrian at three times limit

Frances Klein
26th Mar 2020 12:01 AM
A WOMAN who mounted a kerb, knocked over a street sign and almost ran over a pedestrian in Rainbow Beach last week was found to be behind the wheel at more than three times the legal limit.

Tiffany Rose Lineham, 20, was caught outside a store on Rainbow Beach Rd at 5.15pm last Thursday after police received several reports of her erratic driving.

She had a blood alcohol reading of 0.179 per cent after drinking several beers and gins, Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week when the call centre employee from Melbourne pleaded guilty via telephone.

Defence lawyer Chris Anderson said his client had driven to the store to buy a bandaid for a cut on her friend’s face.

“You’re driving on the night was truly shocking,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan told her.

He said she was lucky she was not facing charges of dangerous driving that carried a prison sentence. Lineham was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months. Mr Callaghan said the ban would apply in Victoria.

A conviction was recorded.

