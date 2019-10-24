Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman allegedly stabbed pet cat 20 times

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
24th Oct 2019 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A woman who allegedly stabbed her pet cat 20 times before throwing it off a balcony in Dee Why has been charged with multiple animal cruelty offences.

On Wednesday about 8.20am police were called to a unit on Moorambra Rd, Dee Why where they found a dead cat which had been stabbed 20 times.

Following a brief investigation, officers took the 19-year-old cat owner to the Northern Beaches hospital for a mental health assessment.

She was then arrested by police and charged with multiple animal cruelty offences including torture.

A second cat was found in the unit and the RSPCA is now looking after the animal.

The woman's bail was refused and she is due to face Manly Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
animal cruelty court crime editors picks

Top Stories

    No excuses, the racing industry must act now

    premium_icon No excuses, the racing industry must act now

    Opinion The potential solutions are out there, but Australian racing and the public which so admires it must unite to find the best answers, writes Josh Preston

    • 24th Oct 2019 10:53 AM
    • 4 Bpbox
    GALLERY: 11 photos from Gympie pub crash scene

    premium_icon GALLERY: 11 photos from Gympie pub crash scene

    Breaking Photos show the impact caused after a crash outside a Gympie pub earlier this...

    • 24th Oct 2019 10:13 AM
    BREAKING: 3 children hurt as car almost crashes into pub

    premium_icon BREAKING: 3 children hurt as car almost crashes into pub

    Breaking BREAKING: Three children, one adult being treated by paramedics after a crash in...

    Traffic controller ‘cops it sweet’ after highway speeding

    premium_icon Traffic controller ‘cops it sweet’ after highway speeding

    News Man protests date of offence in court, but a ‘quick-fix’ from the prosecution ends...