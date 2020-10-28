Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An Ipswich woman was allegedly six times the legal alcohol limit after being detained in the middle of the morning for a roadside breath test.
An Ipswich woman was allegedly six times the legal alcohol limit after being detained in the middle of the morning for a roadside breath test.
Crime

Woman allegedly six times the limit during midmorning drive

Lachlan Mcivor
28th Oct 2020 12:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN Ipswich woman was allegedly six times the legal alcohol limit after being detained in the middle of the morning for a roadside breath test.

Police allege that at 10.15am on Monday, officers from Yamanto were contacted by members of the public who were concerned by the way a red Mazda was being driven in Ripley.

Police also allege that the driver crashed into three parked vehicles and caused significant damage before being detained by police in Main St.

The driver, a 41-year-old South Ripley woman, was subject to a roadside breath test and allegedly had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.333 per cent.

She will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 26 to have a charge of high range drink driving heard.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

drink driving editors picks
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jerome slams Labor‘s ‘extreme Green policies’

        Premium Content Jerome slams Labor‘s ‘extreme Green policies’

        News ‘I personally think that Bob Hawke would turn in his grave to see what is becoming of the Labor movement.’

        Greg Armstrong murder: Man not guilty of cold case killing

        Premium Content Greg Armstrong murder: Man not guilty of cold case killing

        Crime The man accused of murdering Gregory Armstrong more than 23 years ago has walked...

        Millions owed: Qld’s biggest construction company collapses

        Premium Content Millions owed: Qld’s biggest construction company collapses

        Business State’s construction company collapses revealed

        Driver suffers injuries after car smashes into tree

        Premium Content Driver suffers injuries after car smashes into tree

        News Paramedics rushed to Peregian Springs on Tuesday night after a driver crashed into...