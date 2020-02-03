Woman allegedly blows .324 with child in back seat

A WOMAN will face court after allegedly crashing her car with a chilling in the back seat and being found with an astonishingly high blood alcohol reading.

NSW police were called to central Kingscliff at 8.40pm last night after reports a Mazda 2 sedan had crash into a parked car.

Police arrived at Kingscliff St to find the driver, a 41-year-old woman, had a three-year-old girl in the back seat.

Police performed a breath test and the woman allegedly returned a reading of 0.324.

She was issued a Court Attendance Notice for high-range drink driving and will front Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday March 2.

Her licence was also suspended.

The woman suffered minor cuts and the child was uninjured.