Woman allegedly bites cop in court escape bid

PENALTY: Elizabeth Burns faces extra jail time after her attempted escape from Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday. Contributed

THE Gympie woman who tried to escape jail by running from Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday now faces extra jail time for allegedly biting one of the police who recaptured her.

Magistrate Graham Hillan ordered Elizabeth Marie Burns to undergo compulsory disease testing and warned Burns of the serious nature of the charge.

"I'm pleading not guilty to that,” Burns said from the courtroom dock, when told of the biting charge.

Burns, 27, will had seven new charges, on top of the two which led to her being sentenced to 12 months jail, with parole eligibility after four months.

The new charges include assaulting police prosecutor Lisa Joyce Manns by biting her in the execution of her duty, obstructing Michael Phillips in the execution of his duty and five other charges unrelated to Burns' escape bid.

The other five new charges allege disqualified driving in Excelsior Rd, Gympie and failing to stop when required by police on June 21, stealing a vehicle at Alexandra Headland and dishonestly obtaining money on September 1 and attempting to escape lawful custody on Monday.

She was already in custody after pleading guilty to burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle on January 10.

Mr Hillan sentenced her to 12 months jail, with parole eligibility after four months.

Yesterday, he also remanded her in custody until October 15 and ordered she appear in the court by video link from prison on that date.

