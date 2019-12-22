Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash

Frazer Pearce
22nd Dec 2019 3:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN in her 40s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday after rolling her quad bike in an accident on a property 55km west of Rockhampton.

The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew to the crash scene at 5.50pm Saturday with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor on-board to treat the patient for head and arm injuries.

The 42-year-old woman came off her quad bike and was unconscious and bleeding from her nose with emergency crews arrived.

 

Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service lands at the scene of a quad bike accident west of Rockhampton with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor to attend to the woman's injuries.
Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service lands at the scene of a quad bike accident west of Rockhampton with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor to attend to the woman's injuries.

The woman eventually came to and reported arm and wrist pain.

She was not wearing a helmet or protective gear.

They attended stabilised the patient before flying her to Rockhampton for further treatment.

The patient was stable throughout the flight.

airlift capricorn helicopter rescue service chopper rescue crash injuries quad bike crash rockhampton hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leg bone on beach belonged to missing diver

        premium_icon Leg bone on beach belonged to missing diver

        News A leg bone and foot that washed up on a NSW North Coast beach last week belonged to a Queensland diver who went missing almost 800km away a month ago.

        Spirit of giving brings Christmas miracle to Curra

        premium_icon Spirit of giving brings Christmas miracle to Curra

        News “I’ve never seen this kind of generosity. Driving from Gympie to Townsville you can...

        Father and son to battle the Gympie speedway together

        premium_icon Father and son to battle the Gympie speedway together

        News ‘You have to start in the first 2, 3 rows with the good guys. It’s rare to have...

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'