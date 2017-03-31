Woman airlifted north of Gympie

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew were called to transport a woman north of Gympie to Bundaberg Hospital with a suspected stroke.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a woman in her 60s who suffered a suspected stroke at her home north of Gympie.

Due to flooding, Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics were unable to reach the patient via road.

The Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was called to the scene at 5:35pm and landed the helicopter on a paddock approximately 100 metres from the property.

The QAS paramedic on board treated the patient before the crew carried her to the helicopter to be transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor and Chair of the Local Area Disaster Management Group Mick Curran said "I would like to thank emergency services and key stakeholders for their cooperation today. It has been a great effort by everyone. We were well prepared."

"We remind people again to not attempt to cross flooded roads - "If its flooded forget it!"

