Woman airlifted in serious condition after crash near Gympie
UPDATE 5.57pm
A WOMAN is being flown to hospital in a serious condition following a two-vehicle crash on Tin Can Bay Rd at Canina this afternoon.
Paramedics were called to the scene after the crash occurred at about 5.15pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman, suffering from severe head and facial injuries, would be airlifted to hospital.
The spokesman said a man also involved in the crash was being taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.
A LifeFlight chopper was seen approaching the Gympie helipad at about 5.50pm.
EARLIER
PARAMEDICS have rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Tin Can Bay Rd at Canina this afternoon.
The crash occurred about 5.15pm.
Early reports suggest a woman involved in the crash may have lost consciousness.
