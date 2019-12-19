Menu
A woman involved in a two-car crash at Canina will be flown to hospital in a serious condition.
Woman airlifted in serious condition after crash near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
19th Dec 2019 6:03 PM
UPDATE 5.57pm

A WOMAN is being flown to hospital in a serious condition following a two-vehicle crash on Tin Can Bay Rd at Canina this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene after the crash occurred at about 5.15pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman, suffering from severe head and facial injuries, would be airlifted to hospital.

The spokesman said a man also involved in the crash was being taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

A LifeFlight chopper was seen approaching the Gympie helipad at about 5.50pm.

EARLIER

PARAMEDICS have rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Tin Can Bay Rd at Canina this afternoon.

The crash occurred about 5.15pm.

Early reports suggest a woman involved in the crash may have lost consciousness.

More to come.

