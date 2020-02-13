Menu
A woman who is alleged to have stabbed a Byron Bay Public School teacher has had her matter adjourned.
Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces delays in case

Aisling Brennan
13th Feb 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 4:40 PM
THE woman accused of stabbing a Byron Bay school teacher has had her matter adjourned because of delays in discussion between prosecution and her defence counsel.

The 32-year-old Suffolk Park woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse over the incident on April 30 last year.

Police allege the woman entered the grounds of Byron Bay Public School before stabbing Zane Vockler with a pair of scissors.

It is alleged Mr Vockler's arm was fractured during the incident.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where the woman's solicitor, Tracey Randall, requested an adjournment.

Ms Randall told the court the case conference was ongoing due to "delays".

Magistrate Michael Dakin adjourned the matter to February 26 for charge certification.

byron bay public school court crime public school teacher violence
