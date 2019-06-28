Menu
Zane Vockler has been identified as the teacher stabbed by a woman at Byron Bay Public School today.
Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces court

Aisling Brennan
28th Jun 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:41 AM
THE woman accused of stabbing a Byron Bay school teacher has had her matter adjourned because of delays in paperwork.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, allegedly unlawfully entered Byron Bay Public School on Kingsley St and wounded school teacher Zane Vockler, shortly after 7am on April 30.

Mr Vockler was treated by Tweed Hospital staff for cuts to his face and arm, with original reports suggesting he was stabbed with a pair of scissors.

Police charged the woman with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse.

The woman, who remains in custody after he bail was refused on May 1, had her matter heard briefly before the Byron Bay Local Court on Thursday but she chose not to appear before video link, with her solicitor Tracey Randall representing her.　

Ms Randall asked the court to adjourn the case to a later date because of "compliance issues" with the police brief of evidence.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy agreed to adjourn the matter until July 22, with the condition the woman appears by video link.

