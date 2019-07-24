Woman accused of maiming partner in Gympie street attack

COURT: Police have alleged significant violence and an attempt to inflict permanent injury in a domestic violence attack charge brought before the Gympie Magistrates Court this morning.

COURT: Police have alleged significant violence and an attempt to inflict permanent injury in a domestic violence attack charge brought before the Gympie Magistrates Court this morning. TAHLIA STEHBENS

A YOUNG Gympie woman has been remanded in custody after allegedly attacking a man and deliberately causing permanent or life-threatening injury, in a domestic violence incident in Horseshoe Bend on May 28.

The woman, Teleaha Edward Crystal Gallaher, 19, faces charges alleging she assaulted the man with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm by maiming, disfiguring or disabling him.

She is also charged separately with assaulting the man and causing grievous bodily harm.

The charges are aggravated in that they involve allegedly domestic violence offences.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan remanded Ms Gallaher to appear in the Gympie court again by video link, for commital mention on August 14.