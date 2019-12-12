Woman accidentally uses MIL's vagina towel to dry hands

It's been over half an hour and *Gemma hasn't been able to stop shaking.

The American woman is curled in the foetal position, twitching as horrifying flashbacks flicker through her mind.

She would do nearly anything to go back and change it - to have walked out of her future mother-in-law's bathroom without stopping to dry her hands.

But that's not what happened.

Instead, Gemma reached down and dried her hands with a small towel hanging by the shower.

It wouldn't be long before she learned what that towel was actually used for.

Gemma and her partner have been staying at his parents' place since last Thursday while they have been on holiday.

It was shortly after they arrived home that Gemma used the bathroom - and dried her hands on the fateful towel.

A few minutes later, her future MIL started asking if anyone had used the towel.

"I say I have, then she says awkwardly that she uses it on her private parts." Gemma shared on Reddit.

"I go absolutely RED. I apologised and said that I'm glad to know it now."

"I feel super-duper embarrassed now and a little disgusted and I think she feels it too.

"Next time I enter someone's house for the first time I'm making oh so sure what towel to use."

Reddit commenters lost their minds with this one - unable to believe that a vagina towel was an actual thing.

"I've had a vagina for almost 50 years, and have never heard of something like a person having a vagina towel," one woman said.

"Who has a specific towel for their junk?...that's so weird," another added.

"I have never heard of vagitowels. She is just weird," a woman said.

"Guess you ought to get her a new one for Xmas."

Commenters also had a lot of questions about the entire thing - which kicked a fairly hilarious thread.

"It makes me wonder if she uses another towel for the rest of her body, or does she only dry off her vagina?" one woman started.

"So is it the only bathroom or does she keep her vagowel in the bathroom everyone uses?" another added.

"Why the fuck would she leave the towel about when she's not at home??" a man said.

"Does she have a poop knife too?" a man asked.

One commenter tried to bring some clarity to the situation by suggesting that Gemma's MIL might be using a different towel because of an STI.

"People with a number of STIs will use a different towel for their ladybits or boyparts so that they don't get their diseases into their eyes or face," he said.

"So is Gemma's future-MIL is a freaky lady?" a man responded.

"I mean, if you tell everyone that lives there, the only person catching a face full of the clap is going to be a burglar," another responded.

But then one woman responded with the goods, revealing that she too uses a specific towel to dry her bits.

"It's helpful because I change it more often than my normal one," she said.

"Sometimes if I only wash my vagina to freshen up during the day it's more useful to have a smaller one rather than a big ass towel.

"I don't have any STIs but I live in Europe and grew up with a bidet."

Well, you heard it here first folks.

*Names have been changed

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.