Woman, 80, hurt in two-vehicle crash on major Coast road

Matty Holdsworth
by
3rd Aug 2019 1:20 PM | Updated: 1:27 PM
AN ELDERLY woman has been injured after a two-vehicle crash that's expected to create lengthy traffic woes on a major Sunshine Coast road.

Multiple emergency services responded to Eumundi-Noosa Road and Cash Road, Eumundi about 1pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Services media spokesman said the woman, 80, sustained minor injuries.

The woman is expected to be transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media spokesman said one of the vehicles was "pretty smashed up".

The Department of Transport and Main Roads traffic report said lanes had been reduced along the busy stretch and delays were to be expected.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

