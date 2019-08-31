Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman’s Toyota Corolla was travelling along the unsealed forestry road, when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
The woman’s Toyota Corolla was travelling along the unsealed forestry road, when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
News

Woman, 47, dies after car hits tree

by Thomas Morgan
31st Aug 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 47-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle crash after the car she was driving left the road and hit a tree on a rural road in the state's southeast.

Police say the incident occurred about 2.30pm on Friday on Kelly Three Road in the Toolara State Forest near Gympie.

The woman's Toyota Corolla was travelling along the unsealed forestry road, when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

"The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 47-year-old Maryborough woman, died at the scene," Queensland Police said in a statement.

Investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, three people were injured after a car went off a bridge northwest of Gympie overnight.

Emergency services rushed to Brooweena Woolooga Rd, where the car reportedly went over the right hand side of a bridge near Running Creek Rd at around 11.45pm.

According to a Queensland Police spokesman, the three persons of unknown age and gender walked from the vehicle.

More Stories

crash editors picks fatal motoring road traffic incident safety

Top Stories

    OPINION: Financial train wreck Gympie's ongoing burden

    premium_icon OPINION: Financial train wreck Gympie's ongoing burden

    News LETTER: The real shock is that in one year the Rattler Railway Company "...recorded a $420,000 loss and a net liability of $335,000.”

    The two things keeping Gympie's road toll down

    premium_icon The two things keeping Gympie's road toll down

    News ...and the worst thing causing the Gympie region's crashes

    Boss in car behind horror Gympie crash describes 'miracle'

    premium_icon Boss in car behind horror Gympie crash describes 'miracle'

    News 'It was certainly a miracle no-one was killed': boss and workmate

    Fired up Gympie Devils ready to fight for under-14 crown

    premium_icon Fired up Gympie Devils ready to fight for under-14 crown

    News 'I have a lot of faith in the girls, they have a lot of heart'