CAR CRASH: A woman in her 30's and 2 children were taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash near Kilkivan. Matthew Deans

PARAMEDICS attended a single vehicle crash on the Wide Bay Highway last night just after 9pm.

The car reportedly crashed into a tree at Black Snake, 2km from Kilkivan.

Three people were assessed for injuries. A woman in her 30's and a child were taken to Gympie Hospital. A second child was transported to Murgon Hospital.

All three patients are in a stable condition.