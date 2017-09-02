26°
News

Wolvi theft haul was over $20k

'PERSISTEN THEFT': Gary John Spence walks from Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.
'PERSISTEN THEFT': Gary John Spence walks from Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday. Arthur Gorrie
Arthur Gorrie
by

A WOLVI burglar stole well over $20,000 worth of tools, machinery, weapons, fuel and other items from a next door neighbour and forestry contractors in the nearby Toolara forest.

Gary John Spence, 36, will have a year's suspended jail hanging over his head for three years after being sentenced in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

And he will have to pay $19,260 restitution within six months to avoid a further four months in prison.

Police said the restitution order only covered unrecovered items that could not be returned.

Other stolen items included a gun, 80-100 litres of fuel, radios, spotlights, batteries, clothing and ammunition.

The "systematic offences" involved significant cost.

Spence's solicitor told the court Spence admitted the offences and had had serious family problems.

He said the offences were "persistent but opportunistic" in circumstances such as seeing an opportunity when he was in the forestry swimming in waterholes.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said the charges involved "serious property offences".

Topics:  burglar gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court stealing wolvi

Gympie Times
Slashing Valley waste services 'will save $30,000'

Slashing Valley waste services 'will save $30,000'

Slashing basic essential services to a popular and developing part of the region is not enhancing its liveability - it is devaluing it.

Cut to Mary Valley dump hours 'needed'

More than 200 operating hours have been cut from Mary Valley dumps, including at Imbil.

Council working towards 'fair and consistent' service.

10 things to see and do this weekend

BUCKLE UP: Cooloola Christian College is the destination for family fun this weekend.

Plenty to see and do around the Gympie Region this weekend

Where you think councils need to improve

Residents in Queensland's regional cities are less satisfied with their councils than they were two years ago.

Voters worried councils aren't listening

Local Partners