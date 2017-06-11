Wolvi road slashing took too long, letter writer says

LETTER: "Our road is now full of deep pot holes and God forbid a car or truck loses control and hits a child or children”.

Letter to the Editor

Road still dangerous

A COUPLE of weeks ago the (Gympie Regional) council finally let the slasher come out and mow the overgrown grass; something which should have been done months ago but as I stated in my last letter, they obviously were not allowed.

It took the event of a child, one of many who walk to school along this dilapidated, deplorable road, nearly being bitten by a venomous snake. Lucky it was not a tiger snake for, by the time they went for help that child would be dead.

I hope you people have done as I have and sent letters to the minister of local councils but I guess after the forum on Wednesday night people will not stand up for themselves.

Our road is now full of deep pot holes and God forbid a car or truck loses control and hits a child or children.

Werner Dinslage,

Wolvi.