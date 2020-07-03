Menu
Wolvi man pinged for making this costly mistake with his ute

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
3rd Jul 2020 8:00 AM
A 47-YEAR-OLD Wolvi man has paid the price for allegedly leaving “multiple items unsecured and moving around loosely in the rear tray” of his ute this week.

TOP GYMPIE STORIES

A Gympie police source said local Road Policing Officers allegedly observed a white Toyota Landcruiser driving down the River Road off ramp on Tuesday.

The ute was pulled over and officers found the man behind the wheel.

“Advice was given that all loose items in the tray had to be secured to prevent anything flying off the back and causing injury and/or damage to other road users, cars or pedestrians, and to also prevent injury to the dog which was also being transported in the ute tray,” the police source said.

“The driver was fined for failing to ensure load on private light vehicle complies with requirements, resulting in a $266 fine.

“Officers would like to remind motorists, that regardless of who puts the load on the tray, the driver is in charge of the vehicle and is responsible for securing it and preventing an incident occurring.

“Small items should be contained in larger containers and strapped down, large items are to be strapped down, and the use of a cover webbing is also recommended depending on what you are carrying such as garden green waste.

“The restraint must be equal and appropriate to the weight and size of the load being carried.

Let’s all ensure we do our part to keep fellow road users safe.”

For more information about properly securing your load, visit the Department of Transport and Main Roads website: https://www.qld.gov.au/transport/vehicle-safety/transporting-loads/how-to-transport-loads

