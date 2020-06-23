Menu
Wolvi man grows marijuana crop in greenhouse

Maddie Manwaring
24th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
A WOLVI man has been placed on six months good behaviour after 25 marijuana plants were found growing in a greenhouse on his property.

Pascal Olivier Lopez, 48, pleaded guilty to drug offences that arose from a police raid on his property in February.

Police found 25 cannabis plants ranging from 20cm to 1m high, as well as fertiliser used to grow the crop, and a water pipe.

A marijuana plant. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Gympie Magistrates Court heard on Monday that Lopez was not present at the time of the search but later admitted to police that he owned the drugs and utensils, which were for personal use to manage pain from a back injury.

He was sentenced to six months good behaviour with a $500 reconnaissance and no conviction was recorded.

A Southside teenager also faced Gympie Magistrate Court on Monday, and was sentenced to four months good behaviour for possessing meth and a pipe.

Dylan Jason Beighton, 19, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months good behaviour with a $300 reconnaissance and no conviction was recorded.

