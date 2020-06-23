Wolvi man grows marijuana crop in greenhouse

Police seize drugs, firearms: MILITARY grade weapons and pill pressers were seized as part of a massive police operation targeting a cross-border drug syndicate.

A WOLVI man has been placed on six months good behaviour after 25 marijuana plants were found growing in a greenhouse on his property.

Pascal Olivier Lopez, 48, pleaded guilty to drug offences that arose from a police raid on his property in February.

Police found 25 cannabis plants ranging from 20cm to 1m high, as well as fertiliser used to grow the crop, and a water pipe.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard on Monday that Lopez was not present at the time of the search but later admitted to police that he owned the drugs and utensils, which were for personal use to manage pain from a back injury.

He was sentenced to six months good behaviour with a $500 reconnaissance and no conviction was recorded.

A Southside teenager also faced Gympie Magistrate Court on Monday, and was sentenced to four months good behaviour for possessing meth and a pipe.

Dylan Jason Beighton, 19, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months good behaviour with a $300 reconnaissance and no conviction was recorded.