Wolvi crash victim’s aunt describes ‘funny’, ‘kind’ teenager

The family of Rykah Burr has described the teenager as "funny, kind and genuine" as they continue to pray for his recovery from life-threatening injuries he suffered in a horror car crash at Wolvi.

The teenager is currently fighting for his life in an induced coma following the Sunday night crash on Vines Rd.

Rykah's aunt Gabrielle Wallace launched a GoFundMe campaign to provide financial support to the 18-year-old and his family and told The Gympie Times what a "beautiful" young man Rykah is.

Miss Wallace said Rykah was always a "wonderful" role model to the younger members of the family and adored by everyone.

"He is really down to earth and just lives for his family and friends," Miss Wallace said.

"He is the apple of his mother's eye and the most amazing brother to his siblings."

Rykah Burr and his family.

As Rykah comes from a close-knit family, Miss Wallace said the last few days have been a "truly devastating" time for them.

"Rykah is a genuine joy to have in your life and he just goes above and beyond for his family and friends which is why we started this fundraiser," she said.

"It would really be nice to give back to someone with such a beautiful heart."

The community has already raised $5520 for Rykah's recovery in less than a day, blitzing the original $5000 target.

"The money raised from Rykah's GoFundMe fundraiser will be used to support his family while they are by his side at the hospital and to support Rykah in his journey ahead," Miss Wallace said.

"We are so very grateful to all of our family, friends and the members of the community who have gone above and beyond to dig deep and donate to Rykah's fundraiser.

"It is such a relief to not have to worry about finances when your heart is so overwhelmed with worry.

"To know that so many people care and want to support Rykah's family and their journey forward is just beautiful."

Rykah Burr – victim of car crash into a tree at Wolvi.

Speaking of Rykah's passions, Miss Wallace said he lives and breaths AFL and has been a member of the Gympie Cats AFL community for the last decade.

"He started out as a little tiny Cool Cat with the club all those years ago," she said.

"He has represented Gympie at the AFL Zone competition and also at a state level."

Since leaving school, Rykah has been completing an carpentry apprenticeship, Miss Wallace said.

Rykah Burr at a game of footy.

"He is a hard worker who really enjoys getting his hands dirty and he gets a real sense of satisfaction from a job well done," she said.

While Rykah remains in an induced coma, Miss Wallace said the medical team are doing everything they can to give him the best chance of recovery.

"The brain is a very complicated thing and they have said that they cannot begin to try and predict what the future might hold for Rykah," she said.