Wolfe Brothers return to their roots at Muster's Crow Bar

The Wolfe Brothers are on the road with their latest album Country Heart.

TTHE Wolfe Brothers can't wait to bring their most successful album yet to country music fans at the Gympie Music Muster.

The Tasmanian trio, made up of brothers Nick and Tom Wolfe and their childhood friend Brodie Rainbird, released its fourth studio album Country Heart in March.

A departure from their guitar-driven songwriting style, the album's new sound is a hit with fans. It debuted at No 9 on the ARIA Charts, the band's highest chart entry position.

"We can't wait to get up there to all these Queensland dates we're doing," Tom says.

"It seems to be the best response to the tour dates we've put out and we've had two sell outs so far."

The country rockers travelled to Nashville to write songs for Country Heart and then returned to Australia to work with award-winning producer Matt Fell in his Sydney studio.

Tom says they spent two weeks crafting their songs with Fell before they event picked up their guitars.

"We pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones and it seems to have really paid off," he says.

"The comment we keep getting is people are connecting with it more than anything we've done; there's more of a maturity about it.

"You take your whole life to write your first album, and then for our second album we still had songs that had been around for years. Our This Crazy Life album was the first time we went over to Nashville and tried to write. Nick's always been the predominant songwriter but with this album we had more we wanted to say. With everything happening in life - we lost dad - we're really proud of who we are and where we're from."

Tom and Nick lost their father Malcolm to cancer at the end of 2016 and have taken on the responsibility to keep the family berry farm running in Neika, Tasmania.

"The farm's not the biggest place, but anyone who owns any property knows there's always plenty to do," Tom says.

"The tour and band have been going great, and the past few months have been our busiest yet."

The Wolfe Brothers will round out their string of Queensland shows with two performances at the Muster.

They play the Main Stage on the Friday afternoon, followed by a late-night show at the Crowbar on Saturday.

"We can't wait for the Muster. It's one of the highlights of the touring year. It always surprises me how cold it gets there at night. I always go into these events thinking 'I'm right I'm Tasmanian'," Tom says.

"I do enjoy the Main Stage shows, but there's something about getting in that Crow Bar with the drunken rowdiness. That's going back to where we started."

Tom promises their live shows will reflect the band's new sound.

"We were very comfortable doing two electric guitars, bass and drums and doing the country rock thing," he says.

"This time we're trying to be more dynamic. Nick will be acoustic for a lot of the shows and Brodie will be making his singing debut. We're trying to keep it fresh for the fans and not just give them the same thing.

"I love listening to bands and the progression where they go from album one to wherever they end up. To think about where we started to now, there have been a couple of big leaps in there let me tell you. I'm proud of that."

The Wolfe Brothers play the Muster Main Stage tomorrow at 4.45pm and the Crowbar on Saturday at 10.15pm.