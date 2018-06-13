Woken by neighbours as 'wall of fire' threatened

Neville and Shelley Bird lost thousands of dollars worth of fishing gear, equipment and priceless memorabilia when a fire ripped through their garage on Monday night.

Neville and Shelley Bird lost thousands of dollars worth of fishing gear, equipment and priceless memorabilia when a fire ripped through their garage on Monday night. Frances Klein

A BANG on the door from an unknown neighbour was the only sound that alerted Tin Can Bay's Shelley and Neville Bird of the "wall of fire” that was ripping through their garage just before midnight on Monday night.

"I looked out the back and there was just a metre and a half of fire flame,” Mrs Bird said.

They had slept through two loud bags that neighbours had reported hearing.

But once woken, they grabbed their seven-year-old daughter Elizabeth, and took shelter across the road, watching smoke billow into the pitch black night as fire engulfed the two-bay shed just metres from their timber house on Marlin Way.

When firefighters reached the property, they fought for hours to contain the blaze to the shed and away from adjoining houses on the quiet Tin Can Bay street.

Yesterday, standing outside the gutted shed, the family was in shock.

"It really just burnt everything, but we're lucky it never made it to the house,” Mrs Bird said.

The Birds lost thousands of dollars worth of gear, the home of their Tuesday night friendly poker nights, and countless family antiques.

Mr Bird lost his grandfather's old cane and ivory fishing rods, and the charred remnants of the thousand-fold collection of his late father's 75-year-old racing guides were scattered over the garage floor.

His racer he had cherished since he bought it as a teenager was also gone.

Fire gutted a garage at Tin Can Bay last night, threatening nearby homes. Contributed

More than $500 worth of fishing rods were in the garage including custom-made ones and tools and camping gear.

"We're just glad it never got to the house,” Mrs Bird said.

"We didn't hear the bangs, once the glass doors are shut at the back of the house you can't really hear anything.

"We don't know really how it started or what's triggered it.”

Gympie fire station officer Cameron Nicol said the blaze had been a significant threat to surrounding houses.

"The crews worked tirelessly to save the neighbouring properties,” he said.

"One neighbouring property suffered a small amount of fire damage.”

There were a total of 10 firefighters on the scene, including permanent and auxiliary crews from Gympie and Tin Can Bay.

The fire was under investigation yesterday, officer Nicol said.