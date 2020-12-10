Menu
WNBL live: Sydney Uni Flames v Southside Flyers

10th Dec 2020 6:54 PM
Australian basketball legend Shane Heal believes it is a foregone conclusion that Southside Flyers superstar Liz Cambage will win this season's WNBL MVP.  

Cambage has been outstanding for the table-topping Flyers in her first Australian campaign since also starring for the Melbourne Boomers in 2017/2018.  

As the Flyers standout player, she leads the league in points scored (24.1) and blocks (2.0) while she is ranked fifth in total rebounds (8.2).  

The Opals centre has previously claimed the WNBL MVP award playing with the Bulleen Boomers back in 2011.  

And according to Heal, Cambage is charging towards the award again in 2020.  

"You can't go past Liz," Heal said on the Basketball Show.  

"She is averaging 22 points a game and nine rebounds in 22 minutes.  

"You multiply that out and she is averaging like 40 and 18 almost.   "

It is unbelievable stats, and she is doing it however she wants."  

Cambage will look to cement her name on the MVP trophy with another dominant display against the Sydney Uni Flames on Thursday night from 9pm.  

The Flyers will go in as heavy favourites against the Flames, but they can't afford to take the foot off the throat.   Southside then finish the final regular season round before the finals with a clash against the reigning champions, the Canberra Capitals on Sunday at 3pm.  

The Capitals are currently in second position and will be desperate to beat the Flyers before the finals. 

