WNBL exclusive for our subscribers

The country's top female basketball players are coming to Queensland - and we'll get you closer to the action than you've ever been.

When the Women's National Basketball League tips off next Wednesday, with the entire league being played in a Cairns-Townsville-Mackay hub, Foxtel and Kayo will bring you the action like never before, and you can watch it right here!

Every game is being streamed on Kayo; this website will live-stream two matches of the round, and Foxtel will be running premium games live.

It's the sort of blanket coverage a women's sport could only have dreamt of a few years ago, but leading into an Olympic year and because of basketball's booming popularity, it's time to step up.

Lauren Nicholson in action for Townsville Fire at Townsville Stadium. Picture: Evan Morgan

The first game we will feature on this site is the home side, the Townsville Fire, up against Perth. It'll come to you from Mackay on Wednesday, the opening night of the competition, at 7pm (Qld time).

The competition's first game, Adelaide for the UCI Capitals, will feature on Kayo from 5pm (Qld time).

Only Kayo and Foxtel will run the finals live, but we'll have replays soon after games finish.

Our links to basketball just keep growing, following live-stream coverage of the Queensland State League, the Champion Basketball School of Queensland competition and a number of state age group finals.

Foxtel, Kayo and us - we're for hoop fans.

