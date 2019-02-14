Kerr welcomes extra attention as Glory eye title

SHE'S been marked as the player to stop in Saturday's W-League grand final by Sydney FC and that's fine with Sam Kerr.

The Perth superstar scored the first hat-trick in a W-League finals match last Sunday as the Glory booked their grand final berth with a 4-2 extra-time win over premiers Melbourne Victory.

Her display prompted Sydney FC coach Ante Juric to suggest he might double-team Kerr or that his side must aim to outscore the 25-year-old to take out the championship.

That attention sits fine with the Matilda, who believes there's more than enough goal threats from her teammates to make the Sky Blues pay if they take a singular focus into the match.

"We have so many girls that are scoring and creating opportunities. We've got Rachel Hill, (Alyssa) Mautz, Leticia McKenna - all those girls that are ready to step up," Kerr said.

"If they're worrying about me, then that's another player on our team free.

"Rachel Hill and Alyssa Mautz are well and truly capable of scoring more than one goal."

Sam Kerr prepares to unload. Picture: Getty Images

The Glory flew home on Monday but face another cross-country trip to take on the Sky Blues on Saturday afternoon at Jubilee Stadium in Kogarah.

That's despite a gruelling 120 minutes in which Glory coach Bobby Despotovski didn't make one substitution until the second half of extra time.

Despite the potentially exhausting schedule, Kerr said the lure of a first championship for the Glory in the A-League/W-League era would overcome any fatigue.

"They're (legs) a bit sore but we're in the grand final so we'll be fine."