Man Allegedly Shot after Highway Chase
Crime

Witnesses watch in horror as man shot in front of them

Ashley Carter
by
10th Jul 2019 3:07 PM | Updated: 3:07 PM
DRAMATIC footage has emerged of the moments after an alleged car thief was shot by police after a massive chase along the Bruce Highway this morning.

A 25-year-old man remains in a serious condition at Sunshine Coast University Hospital after he was shot and run over by a passing caravan at Parklands, north of Nambour.

Police had chased the man from the Wide Bay region earlier this morning after several incidents in the area.

READ: Shot, run over, arrested: Crime spree's chaotic end

It ended in a dramatic arrest in front of hundreds of onlookers, including a woman who was shielding her children from the horrific scenes.

"They shot him," the woman is heard telling her children from inside her car.

"I'm scared because they're firing shots and I'm just right behind the caravan.

"They could have just fired shots at me."

IN PHOTOS: Dramatic scenes from wild Bruce Hwy arrest

The woman is heard telling her children to not look at the dramatic scenes unfolding metres from their car.

"Just close your eyes OK," she said.

"They shot him with a gun."

The Criminal Investigations Branch and Forensic Crash Unit is continuing investigations into the incidents. The Ethical Standards Command has commenced a critical incident investigation into the police response, with oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

