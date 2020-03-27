Witnesses gobsmacked by ‘party’ at Gympie motel overnight

A motel in Gympie is where a witness said he saw a party during the COVID-19 Stage 2 lockdowns.

“ABSOLUTELY gobsmacked” is how a Gympie resident described his reaction to witnessing a “party” last night at the Shady Rest Motel.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted The Gympie Times after he was “somewhat surprised at the party going on at the Shady Rest Motel across the road involving a group of young people (maybe about 10).”

The man said: “Guests were interacting closely in games and conversation. They were quite rowdy but the obvious close contact in this time seemed quite inappropriate.”

He said he, and other members of a sporting club witnessed the interactions for around two hours from 6pm.

Manager for the Shady Rest Motel Barbara Thompson said the witness was mistaken and the party was actually a “barbecue dinner”.

“They were coming and going, maybe four or five at a time, and they were going out to the barbecue area to cook their dinner,” Mrs Thompson said.

She said the young people were staying at the motel overnight and part of a working group.

“I did talk to them about social isolation and I think they understood about not having big groups,” she said.

Mrs Thompson said while she couldn’t rule out there were around 10 people in the area at one time, she said it was “hard policing other people”.

The guests have since vacated the motel.

The witness said he was shocked by what he saw given the current Covid-19 crisis.

“It’s just a total disregard for anyone else. It’s not just them they need to be thinking about. It’s the oldies they’ll be coming into contact with,” he said.