IN COURT: Kenneth James Hampton is facing charges of grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm in the Gympie District Court.
News

Witnesses called as alleged Gympie assault trial begins

JOSH PRESTON
24th Mar 2021 1:10 PM
Multiple witnesses were called to give evidence as a trial against a Gympie man over an alleged pub assault got underway in the Gympie District Court on Tuesday.

Kenneth James Hampton appeared in the dock in custody as witnesses took the stand in front of Judge Ken Barlow, with questions put to each witness in relation to an alleged incident at the Queenslander Hotel in September 2019.

The alleged incident occurred outside the Queenslander Hotel in 2019.
Mr Hampton is charged with grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm.

One witness said she had been involved in a verbal confrontation with another woman at the venue, before multiple men including the accused got involved later on.

Another said she attempted to raise security when she noticed two women “verbally fighting each other”, and noticed a “whole group” of people in the vicinity when she returned.

The witness said she then saw a physical assault by a man on another man, and noticed facial tattoos on the alleged attacker.

Another witness said he had seen a single alleged punch at the venue, and noticed the alleged attacker had taken his shirt off at some point during the confrontation.

The trial continues.

Gympie Times

