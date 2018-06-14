Menu
Paramedics are on the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash on Pumicestone Rd that occurred at 8.30am.
Witness asks for prayers after horror multi-vehicle crash

Sarah Dionysius
14th Jun 2018 10:33 AM

A WITNESS of a horror multi-vehicle crash has posted images of the carnage online, asking for people to send their prayers to those involved.

Rick Brewer said he stopped to help after coming across the serious accident at Pumicestone Rd, Caboolture this morning.

"Praying for the families that have all been affected. No one I know but glad I was present to help," his post read. 

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash at Dances and Pumicestone Rds just after 8.30am.

She said it was believed a vehicle had come off an overpass and was on top of other vehicles. 

A QAS spokesman said a woman had been taken in a serious condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. 

He saidthere was still one person trapped in a car. 

