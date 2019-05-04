Menu
Star Wars is but a small part of the huge impact imagination has had on our world.
Without the world's nerds, we'd have nothing cool at all

scott kovacevic
4th May 2019 11:00 AM
IN MY halcyon days of youth I was devastated to learn I would need glasses.

After all, this would mark me as that most outcast species: a nerd.

Of course, I'd overlooked that my nose being buried in a book and having sports skills on par with Gumby in a cyclone had already marked me as such, but self-delusion is a powerful thing.

Why the nostalgia trip?

Because today millions are celebrating Star Wars day.

Marvel's characters were once a refuge for nerds - now they rule popular culture.
It lacks the prim regality of, say, a Queens' Birthday - but frankly, what would you rather? A dinner party or a hootenanny?

And if you've ever partied with a Star Wars nut, you know it's about more than dudes in white armour and Care Bears with repressed anger issues.

It's about imagination and what it can achieve.

It wasn't athletes who made this happen.
It wasn't athletes who put a man on the moon - or, if you prefer - who convincingly covered up the fact we've never been to the moon for five decades.

It wasn't politicians who brought you Apple and IBM, or magazine models who created the 56 years of history Marvel Comics just relied on in their $2 billion obliteration of box office records.

There are limits to how many people can succeed at sport, politics or the film industry.

But everyone can be a nerd. All it takes is your imagination.

