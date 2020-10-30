‘With luck, they’ll lose’: Travel boss outraged over border

Annastacia Palaszczuk’s decision to keep borders shut to Sydneysiders and Victorians has outraged Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner.

Flight Centre CEO Graham 'Skroo' Turner said the Premier's decision to delay the border opening would cost livelihoods, and he hopes it results in Labor losing the election.

"I think she's misjudging this and I think it will cost them some votes," he said.

"With a bit of luck they'll lose the election and the borders will open.

"You can fool some of the people some of the time but you can't fool them all, all of the time."

Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Mr Turner said the decision would keep 5 million people out of Queensland and cost the state "a lot of money".

"There's no science or rationale behind it, it's political and unfortunately it damages a lot of Queenslanders' incomes," he said.

The Flight Centre boss confirmed he spoke to LNP Leader Deb Frecklington about the borders several weeks ago but would not reveal if she promised to open them if elected.

"I'm not in the position where people promise me things but it's no secret they want them open," he said.

