Wishlist brews a healthy birthday batch

PROUD: Wishlist Coffee House 2IC Leah Pearson (left) and manager Richard Ward celebrate the cafe's fifth birthday.

PROUD: Wishlist Coffee House 2IC Leah Pearson (left) and manager Richard Ward celebrate the cafe's fifth birthday. Renee Albrecht

IT'S BEEN five years since Wishlist began providing the Gympie Hospital community with great-tasting coffee - and equally great local health services.

At the coffee house's birthday celebrations, held out the front of the hospital on Thursday morning, Manager Richard Ward said the volunteer-based shop had so far managed to raise $238,000 for equipment purchases and upgrades.

RELATED: Karma coffee on the menu at Gympie

Mr Ward, who has managed the coffee house from the start, said he could attest to the worth of the donations as he'd recently been admitted to hospital himself.

"I got crook the other day and I was using all the equipment.

"I didn't want to, but it works really well.”

Mr Ward said it was "very rewarding” to see the benefits coming from the shop's donations.

"People come in, and then when they come back out, and the equipment they've been using that we've supplied has helped them get through.

"It's saving lives, it's a good feeling.”

A "food person” at heart, Mr Ward said he also valued providing people with enjoyable eats and "brilliant” coffee.

"It's a really nice, full-bodied coffee, and everybody around here enjoys it.”

"You very rarely get a grumble here, it's all good feedback.”

Gympie Hospital Director of Nursing Nicole White said the coffee house team had raised an "amazing” amount to help the hospital "enhance patient care”.

"Wishlist has supported the community to be able to give directly to our hospital,” she said.

"It's not only life-saving equipment, it's things to make people more comfortable ... and enhance the benefits for people coming here.

"[They] make a great cup of coffee ... the food here is amazing.

"We've recently had people tell us its the best food they've eaten at a hospital kiosk in Queensland.

"Everything is fresh and healthy, which is also important.”

FLASHBACK: Wishlist serves up a tasty $158K

Wishlist CEO Lisa Rowe said the recent purchase of four Dexcom monitors for Gympie's paediatric diabetes patients was a "major win” for the hospital.

"These Dexcom monitors provide real-time around the clock blood glucose measurement, eliminating the need for several finger pricks throughout the day,” Ms Rowe said.

"For parents with diabetic children, this technology provides peace of mind. Parents can also pair the device with their smartphones so an alert can be sent when a patient's glucose levels are outside of the normal range.