The late Crocodile Hunter would be a big help in Australia’s bushfire crisis, Bindi Irwin has said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Environment

Wish he was here: Bindi’s tribute to dad

by Sophie Chirgwin
8th Jan 2020 5:25 PM
AUSTRALIA's favourite daughter Bindi Irwin has paid touching tribute to her late father on social media amid the bushfire tragedy.

Bindi, 21, shared a picture of Australia Zoo icon Steve Irwin on her Instagram cradling a kangaroo, she wrote: "I wish he was here" to her 3.1 million followers.

"Dad spent his life working so hard to protect wildlife and wild places, especially in Australia," Bindi wrote.

"I wish he was here right now to give advice and strength during this time of devastation with the bushfires.

"I know that his spirit lives on through our conservation work and I hope together we can make him proud."

Australia Zoo has recently treated its 90,000th patient, and recorded a surge in flying foxes being transported into care from fire-ravaged areas.

"Some of the orphans are now being cared for by the team at the hospital until they're big enough to go home and there's no threat of fire," Bindi wrote, noting there'd been a spike in flying fox admissions upwards of "750 per cent".

"Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we're again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country."

