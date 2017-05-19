Winter's coming, and Mary St celebrations not far behind

THE nights are getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means this year's Winter on Mary celebrations are on the horizon once again.

Live artists, a beanie and mitten parade, buskers and fresh produce stalls will all be on offer on Wednesday, July 26, as thousands of the region's residents descend on the Gympie CBD for a night of festivity and frivolity.

About 40 shops including cafes, hotels and wine bars will also be open along the length of Mary St, and a horse-and-cart ride will once more be trotting down Mary St for those looking to take a unique trip through the heart of Gympie.

WANT TO KNOW WHAT'S ON IN GYMPIE? Click here and follow the topic

A number of local artist trails and wine trails from the South Burnett will be exhibited, and the city will be lit at night by an amazing string of lights stretched throughout the trees at both Mary St entrances, and at the central stage.

Mary St's trees will also be decorated in arrays of stunning colour and design by Gympie businesses, community groups and schools throughout the day, leading up the main event, which kicks off from 5pm and runs until 9pm.