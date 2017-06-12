Winter's arrival delayed at least one more week

Winter's arrival has been delayed for at least one more week in Gympie.

LIKELY to miss the "rain event” forecast for south-east Queensland, Gympie residents can instead expect to see winter delayed in the region for one more week.

According to the latest forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology, minimum temperatures in the region will be at least three degrees above average throughout the week.

Daytime temperatures will also warm up as the week moves on, with Friday set to reach 25 degrees, three degrees above the June average.

The current forecast is predicting "patchy” showers in the early part of the week, wity h up to 10mm to fall today and another 16mm possible on tomorrow and on Wednesday.

Although the main rainfall is expected to remain south of the region, forecaster Janine Yuasa said there was a chance that could change.

"There's still a fair bit of uncertainty of that,” she said.

There is also the chance of thunderstorms developing later today and tomorrow afternoon.

On the Cooloola Coast, winds are expected to be about 10-15 knots, for the next few days, with the possibility of them strengthening later tonight to 20 knots.