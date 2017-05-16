Winter warmers ready for a home

1.Ridge
AGE:13 months
BREED:Rhodesian ridgeback/bull terrier (mix)
RIDGE a very handsome dog and is also a charming, smart, loyal boy. He is very affectionate and loves cuddles. He's eager to please so learning new things is not a problem and he really misses being part of a family.
2. Turbo
AGE:2 years
BREED:Bull terrier/bull arab (mix)
TURBO is an outgoing and energetic pooch who loves human friends and furry friends too. He is very social and would love to go on an adventure, so speak to the staff today about taking him home with you.
3. Delilah
AGE:12 months
BREED:Great dane/labrador (mix)
MY MY my, Delilah is a gentle giant. Give her a ball to play with and she's a happy girl. She came to the shelter very skinny and the great staff at the Gympie shelter have fed her up to be a great looking dog. She would love to meet with any other family members first but remember she may be a big girl but she has a big heart.
4. Chant
AGE:2 years
BREED:Bull terrier (mix)
CHANT is a beautiful boy who just needs a safe place to play and have fun. He would need some obedience training to become the best dog he can be.
5. Kaden
AGE:2 years
BREED:Doberman (mix)
KADEN is a beautiful boy looking for a new home. He is full of life and energy so he would need somewhere safe to play and have fun. He might be a bit too big for babies and toddlers but if you have time to go for a walk and throw a ball and teach him new games then he might be the one for you.
6. Rolo
AGE:4 years
ROLO is a real gentleman who loves pats and cuddles and hiding under things like towels, blankets and even boxes, so he will be a real chilled out kitty for his new owner.
7. Sharnee
AGE:11 years
SHARNEE is looking for a nice quiet home to spend her senior years (some cats can live well into their 20s). She will be a great companion to whoever is lucky enough to adopt her. Come and meet her and fall in love.
8. Mannie
AGE:12 months
MANNIE is a handsome young boy looking for a new forever home. At the top of his wish list is lots of love and cuddles. If you can give him that, you might have the home for Mannie.
9. Sienna
AGE:7 months
SIENNA is a beautiful girl with the longest whiskers looking for a nice quiet furever home. She loves playing with lots of toys but her favourite pastime is to cuddle up on a nice warm lap.
10. Franco
AGE:6 months
FRANCO is a handsome boy whose favourite thing in the world is cuddles and plenty of lap time.