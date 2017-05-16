Winter warmers ready for a home

This is Dusty and he's also available for adoption. Did you know mice are intelligent? Dusty is adventurous and will explore everything. His favourite hobby is playing with human or rodent friends and he needs to be provided with toys and other exercise equipment to keep him mentally and physically healthy. Get him a nice big cage to run around in and scurry up and over obstacle courses, with some lovely snuggly hidey holes. So if you like whisker tickles and cuddles, perhaps you'd like to meet Dusty?

Ridge.

1.Ridge

AGE:

13 months

BREED:

Rhodesian ridgeback/bull terrier (mix)

RIDGE a very handsome dog and is also a charming, smart, loyal boy. He is very affectionate and loves cuddles. He's eager to please so learning new things is not a problem and he really misses being part of a family.

Turbo.

2. Turbo

AGE:

2 years

BREED:

Bull terrier/bull arab (mix)

TURBO is an outgoing and energetic pooch who loves human friends and furry friends too. He is very social and would love to go on an adventure, so speak to the staff today about taking him home with you.

Delilah.

3. Delilah

AGE:

12 months

BREED:

Great dane/labrador (mix)

MY MY my, Delilah is a gentle giant. Give her a ball to play with and she's a happy girl. She came to the shelter very skinny and the great staff at the Gympie shelter have fed her up to be a great looking dog. She would love to meet with any other family members first but remember she may be a big girl but she has a big heart.

Chant.

4. Chant

AGE:

2 years

BREED:

Bull terrier (mix)

CHANT is a beautiful boy who just needs a safe place to play and have fun. He would need some obedience training to become the best dog he can be.

Kaden.

5. Kaden

AGE:

2 years

BREED:

Doberman (mix)

KADEN is a beautiful boy looking for a new home. He is full of life and energy so he would need somewhere safe to play and have fun. He might be a bit too big for babies and toddlers but if you have time to go for a walk and throw a ball and teach him new games then he might be the one for you.

Rolo.

6. Rolo

AGE:

4 years

ROLO is a real gentleman who loves pats and cuddles and hiding under things like towels, blankets and even boxes, so he will be a real chilled out kitty for his new owner.

Sharnee.

7. Sharnee

AGE:

11 years

SHARNEE is looking for a nice quiet home to spend her senior years (some cats can live well into their 20s). She will be a great companion to whoever is lucky enough to adopt her. Come and meet her and fall in love.

Mannie.

8. Mannie

AGE:

12 months

MANNIE is a handsome young boy looking for a new forever home. At the top of his wish list is lots of love and cuddles. If you can give him that, you might have the home for Mannie.

Sienna.

9. Sienna

AGE:

7 months

SIENNA is a beautiful girl with the longest whiskers looking for a nice quiet furever home. She loves playing with lots of toys but her favourite pastime is to cuddle up on a nice warm lap.

Franco.

10. Franco

AGE:

6 months

FRANCO is a handsome boy whose favourite thing in the world is cuddles and plenty of lap time.