Winter warmers: Four easy crumble recipes

Crumbles are the perfect comfort food on a cold day, and these easy takes on the winter favourite are sure to impress.

GRANNY SMITH AND CINNAMON CRUMBL

PREP 15 MINS, COOK 1HR 10MINS, 6 SERVES, EASY

INGREDIENTS

1.8kg (about 12) Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, quartered

1/2 cup (110g) caster sugar

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

3 tsp cornflour

Vanilla ice cream, to serve

Juice of 1 lemon

CINNAMON CRUMBLE

1 3/4 cups (260g) plain flour

200g unsalted butter, chopped

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup (110g) caster sugar

1/4 cup (55g) demerara sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

METHOD

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a 2L, 30cm round ovenproof dish.

2. For the crumble, place flour in a bowl. Using your fingers, rub in butter until it resembles coarse crumbs. Add baking powder, sugars, cinnamon and a pinch of salt, and stir to combine. Chill until required.

3. To make the filling, combine apple, sugar, lemon zest and juice in a saucepan over medium-high heat and stir until sugar dissolves. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 8-10 minutes or until apple is just tender. Combine cornflour in a bowl with 1 tbs hot water, then stir into apple mixture. Transfer to prepared dish and top with crumble.

4. Bake for 50-55 minutes or until golden and bubbling. Serve hot with ice cream.

Granny Smith and cinnamon crumble. Picture: delicious.

APPLE AND BLUEBERRY BREAD AND BUTTER CRUMBLE

PREP 15MINS, COOK 1HR, 6 SERVES, EASY

INGREDIENTS

50g unsalted butter

6 Granny Smith apples, peeled, chopped

1/2 cup (125ml) maple syrup

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

250g fresh or frozen blueberries

1 tbs cornflour

1/2 cup (125ml) pouring custard

2 thick slices store-bought brioche

Pure (thin) cream, to serve

CRUMBLE

30g rolled oats

60g plain flour

25g caster sugar

50g cold unsalted butter, chopped

METHOD

1. For the crumble, place all the ingredients in a bowl with a pinch of salt and, using your hands, roughly rub the butter into the dry ingredients until it resembles coarse crumbs. Place in the freezer until ready to use.

2. Place the butter, apple, maple, lemon zest, vanilla and half the blueberries in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes or until apple is tender.

3. Transfer 1/3 cup (80ml) cooking liquid to a small bowl. Add cornflour and stir until smooth. Return to pan with remaining 125g blueberries and stir to combine. Pour into a 22cm ovenproof pan. Cool slightly.

4. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

5. Place custard in a bowl and soak brioche for 30 seconds each side. Arrange over apple mixture. Scatter with crumble and bake for 25 minutes or until golden.

6. Cool slightly, then serve with cream.

Apple and blueberry bread and butter crumble. Picture: delicious.

PEPPERED STRAWBERRY S'MORES CRUMBLE

PREP 10MINS, COOK 30MINS, 4 SERVES, EASY

INGREDIENTS

750g strawberries, hulled (larger strawberries halved)

2 tsp cornflour

1/4 tsp cracked black peppercorns, plus extra to serve

1/4 cup (55g) caster sugar

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

150g shortbread biscuits, crushed

60g unsalted butter, melted

150g white marshmallows

METHOD

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Grease a 24cm pie dish.

2. Combine strawberries, cornflour, pepper, sugar and lemon zest in a large saucepan over medium-high heat and stir until sugar dissolves. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2-3 minutes or until strawberries start to release their juices but have not lost their shape. Pour strawberry mixture into prepared dish.

3. Combine shortbread and butter in a bowl and scatter over strawberry mixture. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden and bubbling.

4. Meanwhile, place marshmallows and 2 tsp water in a saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes or until melted and smooth. Keep warm until needed.

5. Dollop hot crumble with marshmallow mixture, then use a blowtorch to toast until golden. Sprinkle with extra pepper and serve immediately.

Peppered strawberry s'more crumble. Picture: delicious.

LEMON DELICIOUS CRUMBLE

PREP 30MINS, COOK 15MINS, 4 SERVES, EASY

INGREDIENTS

3 eggs, separated

1/2 cup (110g) caster sugar

1 cup (250ml) milk

2 tbs thickened cream

Finely grated zest and juice of 2 lemons

1/2 cup (75g) self-raising flour, sifted

1/4 tsp cream of tartar

STICKY LEMON

1/2 cup (110g) caster sugar

1 lemon, thinly sliced

OAT AND COCONUT CRUMBLE

1 cup (150g) plain flour

125g unsalted butter, chopped

1 tsp baking powder

1/3 cup (75g) demerara sugar

1 cup (90g) rolled oats

1/2 cup (45g) desiccated coconut

METHOD

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease 2 x 500ml (2-cup) ovenproof dishes or one larger dish. In addition, grease a baking tray and line with baking paper.

2. For the crumble, place flour in a bowl. Using your fingers, rub in butter until it resembles coarse crumbs. Add baking powder, sugar, oats and coconut, and stir to combine. Using your fingers, roughly clump mixture together, then chill for 30 minutes or until firm.

3. Spread crumble over prepared tray and bake for 20 minutes or until golden. Set aside. Reduce oven to 160°C.

4. For the sticky lemon, place sugar and ¼ cup (60ml) water in a saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring, until sugar dissolves. Bring to the boil, then reduce heat to medium. Add the lemon and cook, turning halfway, for 10 minutes or until rind is slightly translucent and golden. Using tongs, remove from pan and set aside.

5. To make the puddings, place egg yolks and 1/3 cup (75g) sugar in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment and whisk until thick and pale. Add milk, cream and lemon zest and juice, and whisk until smooth. Fold in flour. In a clean bowl, whisk eggwhites until soft peaks. Add cream of tartar and remaining 2 tbs sugar, then whisk until smooth and glossy.

6. Fold one-third of the eggwhite mixture into the lemon mixture to loosen, then fold in remaining eggwhite mixture. Divide between prepared dishes. Place dishes in a deep baking tray and place tray in oven. Carefully add boiling water to tray until halfway up pudding dishes. Bake for 15 minutes or until tops are just set.

7. Scatter puddings with toasted crumble and top with sticky lemon to serve.

Lemon delicious crumble. Picture: delicious.

