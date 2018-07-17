Winter trees on Mary is almost here

CHILL OUT: The length of lower Mary St will be closed for this year's Winter Trees on Mary festival.

CHILL OUT: The length of lower Mary St will be closed for this year's Winter Trees on Mary festival. Leeroy Todd

WINTER Trees on Mary partygoers will get more space to revel in this year, with the entire lengths of lower Mary and Smithfield Streets closed to traffic.

The closure will allow for more entertainment, market stalls, horse and cart rides to be offered at the festival on Wednesday evening.

It will also improve safety for guests, which has been a common complaint about the hugely popular event.

Mary St will be closed from the corner of Monkland St to the Fiveways roundabout from 4-10pm.

Smithfield St will also be shut at that same time.

Store owners rally together to promote Winter Trees on Mary st Gympie. Renee Albrecht

A council spokeswoman said staff would be directing traffic out of the area from 4pm to allow for stalls to set up.

"Businesses in the town centre are advised to organise important or urgent deliveries prior to the day, as incoming traffic will not be permitted after 4pm,” she said.

The Winter on Mary fun runs from 5-9pm.

The CBD's restaurants, cafes and shops will stay open for late night shopping, as well as children's activities, wine and cheese tasting, boutique shopping and live entertainment at the Centre Stage.

There will be awards for rocking up in the best beanies and mittens, and the streets' trees will be decked out in the finest winter frockery.