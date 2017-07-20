Winter on Mary gears itself up for another year

BRRR: Business owners in Mary St are rugging up for next week's Winter on Mary event.

WITH the temperature taking a serious dip, there's always the inclination to rug up and stay indoors.

But for those willing to brave the evening chill next Wednesday, they'll find themselves rewarded as the Winter on Mary event kicks off for another year.

Promising a jam-packed night full of shopping, food, and live entertainment - it's a great opportunity to get out and support Gympie's local businesses.

"I always regard Winter on Mary, and this will be the third one, as the jewel in the crown of all the events we have here,” said Tony Goodman, owner of Bella Casa in Mary St.

"We have up to 40 schools, day care centres, and organisations who'll be dressing all 40 trees down the main street.”

In addition to the delicious food and late-night shopping on order, the event will also mark the long-awaited opening of the Smithfield St upgrade.

A peek behind the fence reveals a beautifully crafted thoroughfare, with a renewed emphasis on foot traffic and outdoor dining.

"The spectacular opening of the street is something to be seen on the night,” Mr Goodman said.

"But you'll also see the return of the usual suspects - local favourites like wine and cheese tasting, horse and cart rides as well as street performers.”

With many businesses in Mary St taking great effort to extend their opening hours, the support of the community and local shoppers is absolutely vital.

"There's going to be plenty of food in the street, so don't have a meal before you come down,” Mr Goodman said.

"Come on down and see for yourself.”