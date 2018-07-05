Winter is... coming? Gympie set for stifling low tomorrow

Tomorrow morning's low temperature will be almost triple the July average.

Feeling the heat, people of Gympie?

You might want to delay donning those winter woollies for now, because Gympie is set for a winter scorcher tomorrow with a minimum temperature expected to almost triple the July average.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a low of 17C for Friday morning, a staggering 11C warmer than the approximate average of 6C at this time of the year.

BoM meteorologist Livio Regano says unusual cloud and wind patterns are behind Gympie's sizzling weather shift. Contributed

BoM meteorologist Livio Regano said unusual cloud and wind patterns were behind the sizzling shift.

"Winter is usually the clearest time of the year, clear skies allow the heat to escape into space,” he said.

"Like we're seeing now, lots of cloud and lots of moisture traps the heat.

"The wind coming off the ocean combined with north and north-easterly winds result in these warm nights.”

Tomorrow's expected top of 24C continues the unseasonable trend, but only matches the record July low in Gympie, recorded in 2007.

Mr Regano said tomorrow's low, while unusual, is "nothing startling” compared to the record.

"It's not close to the record, you'd have Buckley's chance of getting there,” he said.

The first school holiday weekend will get off to a warm start in matching tomorrow's peak of 24C, with temperatures expected to hover around 20C into next week.

Saturday will also see the morning low dip to 13C, before a cool change takes the minimum into single digits with 7C on Sunday and a frosty 4C on Monday.

There's a strong chance of rain from today until Saturday.

BoM forecaster Jess Gardner previously said the returning chill would not match last month's near-freezing troughs of around 0.9C.

"Hopefully it shouldn't get down to those temperatures,” she said.

"But we should see it cooling off over the weekend.”

Those hoping for rain may be in luck, with a 70% chance today and a 60% chance on Friday and Saturday.

GYMPIE FORECAST (via BoM website)

Thursday 5 July - Max 23C

Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon.

Friday 6 July - Min 17C, Max 24C, 60% chance of rain

Partly cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of fog in the evening. Light winds.

Saturday 7 July - Min 13C, Max 24C, 60% chance of rain

Partly cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Light winds.

Sunday 8 July - Min 7C, Max 20C, 20% chance of rain

Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the morning. Sunny day. Light winds.

For the full Gympie forecast, click here.